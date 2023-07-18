HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has awarded $187,625 in grant funding to support education projects in fishing and boating.

The grant will be distributed to 15 education projects in 11 counties that foster interest in fishing and boating in Pa. through the recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) Education Grant Program. Two statewide projects were also awarded.

The 2023 R3 Education Grants include:

Somerset : Somerset Area School District, Incorporating Fly Fishing Education Throughout the Current STEM Program Offered to 3rd through 12th Grade Students

: Somerset Area School District, Incorporating Fly Fishing Education Throughout the Current STEM Program Offered to 3rd through 12th Grade Students Centre : Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Fly-Fishing and Conservation Activities for Children

: Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Fly-Fishing and Conservation Activities for Children Clearfield: Curwensville Area High School, The Start of the Fly Tying and Conservation Club at Curwensville Area High School

The R3 grants are awarded to recipients to help increase the number of anglers and boaters in Pa., including recruiting new participants, retaining existing participants and reactivating former participants.

“Providing the people of Pennsylvania with education and outreach opportunities for fishing and boating is paramount to the work of the Fish and Boat Commission. Having trusted partners who carry out and believe in the work, too, means more people will experience all Pennsylvania’s waterways have to offer,” Kim Garris, PFBC Director of Outreach, Education and Marketing said. “This grant program supports our partners’ work to get and keep people involved in fishing and boating, promoting healthier lifestyles and a love and appreciation of the natural world.”

Recipients of the PFBC R3 Education Grant successfully applied for and demonstrated ways in which their new or expanded projects progress R3 initiatives.

Funds awarded through the program will be used to purchase equipment and educational resources, provide transportation and cover other costs associated with development of R3 programs.

More information on the R3 Education Grant Program can be found on the PFBC website.