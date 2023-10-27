ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges as police investigate the alleged trafficking of two women in Altoona, including a 19-year-old who was reported missing.

The three men have been charged with rape and kidnapping after the reported missing woman was found Oct. 26 on 5th Avenue, allegedly warning others about trafficking at the Taylor Apartments (1115 13th Avenue).

The missing woman was taken to UPMC Altoona with injuries and reportedly had pain in her neck from a crown tattoo that was allegedly a marking from the men in question.

Her account — along with the other alleged victim’s statement — led to the arrest of three men:

Andre Turner, 42, of Altoona

Solomon Shackelford, 30, of Pittsburgh

Jason Oliver, 36, of Altoona

According to the criminal complaints, police found the reported missing woman on Oct. 26 and noted she had a neck tattoo that was given to her as a “marking.”

Her account of what happened led police to Taylor Apartments where she claimed she was forced to do drugs, including smoking embalming fluid, and was raped multiple times.

The complaint shows that she told police she was with a friend at another residence and suspected trafficking was going on due to all the random men coming and going. She said Turner had smashed her head against a black case at this location.

The woman then claimed that she was forced to do drugs and forced to an apartment at Taylor Apartments.

According to the woman’s account to police, she was taken to the 100 block of 4th Avenue at one point where Chandra Taylor, 42, Andre Brown, 51, George Conrad, 40, and James McNally, 60 were allegedly squatting in an apartment. Police did not say if the four were connected to the alleged trafficking.

It was noted by police that the woman told them Daquane Thomas had assaulted her with a handgun on Oct. 18.

Police also noted that she said she was taken to a hotel on Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Altoona and forced into having more sex.

The second woman corroborated things by saying she was also forced to do drugs and was raped after Turner found her at an abandoned home as she was homeless, the complaint shows.

A search of the apartment at Taylor Apartments turned up a large amount of cash and various drugs/drug paraphernalia, police said.

All eight were arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison. Those charged with kidnapping and rape — Turner, Oliver, and Shackelford — were given $500,000 bail. The others currently have bail set between $30,000 and $75,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for early November.