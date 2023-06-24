ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were injured Friday evening after outdoor stairs collapsed.

The Altoona Fire Department said just before 10 p.m. four people were standing on stairs outside at a building on the corner of 11th Street and Lexington Avenue when they collapsed.

Fire officials said three people were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. None of the injuries were severe.

City fire experts and code are investigating the cause of the collapse.