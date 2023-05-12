CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Timberland Federal Credit Union first opened its doors as Riverside Employees Federal Credit Union in 1973, now they are celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Timberland Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative, owned and operated democratically by members. The Board of Directors consists of volunteers, who are elected at the annual meeting by members.

“50 years we started off as Riverside Employees Credit Union and converted over to Timberland Federal Credit Union years ago,” Vice President of Business Development Kelly Marsh said. “And it’s just been a blast. I mean, we we are into serving the community or helping our members who are nonprofits. Everything we do is really for the community itself.”

On Saturday, May 13 the anniversary is being celebrated at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club. The celebration is open to members of the credit union.

“Because memberships here, they own Timberland. It’s not Timberland anything. You know as a member you are Timberland. So reaching out to our community, we’re looking at our timber kids programs that are launching right now to help the children, as well as hero programs that are going to go out for all of our volunteers and just every everybody with been a hero through the pandemic,” Marsh said.

In 1973 opened its doors as Riverside Employees Federal Credit Union. At the end of the first year of operation, membership had grown to 843 with $129,000 in assets. The “official” offices were above the old Riverside store #3 (currently the Giant Eagle) in DuBois. In 1985 the Board of Directors decided to change the name to Timberland Federal Credit Union to attract other companies and reflect the diverse company base it was building. “Timberland” was chosen because DuBois was once known for its timber industry, and in French, “DuBois” means “of the woods.”

Today there are over 9,000 members and counting