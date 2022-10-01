PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Almost 40 years later, a group of students who attended the old Philipsburg Junior High School reopened memories from the 1980s.

Buckets dated October 1st, 1985 were pulled out of the ground from underneath the school. Former student Jenny Horton remembered putting together the time capsules 37 years later.

“Our Science teacher, Mr, Pipick, he wanted to do the time capsule,” Horton said.

The time capsules were filled with hidden memories from 7th 8th and 9th graders at the time.

The group found magazines, letters, photos of Boy George, a floppy disk and a McDonald’s Happy Meal.

“As a history teacher, I think it’s really cool to reminisce about the past,” Former teacher Rick Shetrom said. “Sometimes as a history teacher, you reminisce about the past but then when you dig something like this up and it’s not something quite like you expected.”

Horton worked together with Jason Supenia and the Borough of Philipsburg to rediscover the buckets. They believe there are four more time capsules buried underneath the school.

“Everybody just like kind of came together,” Horton said. “Everybody just wanted to see what was going on with what we all left behind.”

Now, the group is working to find a way to sort through and preserve the items.

“It’s just the preservation of what materials can be found,” Former student Scott Kolesar said. “Hopefully, we can preserve everybody’s memories so they can take a look at them.”