CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they were told an unknown person(s) stole sheets of yellow tin from a field in Morris Township.

The alleged incident happened at the 100 block of Glendale Avenue in Morris Township. The owner reported that someone stole approximately 20 large sheets of yellow tin sheet metal worth $400 on Aug. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to state police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.