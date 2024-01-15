Pa. (WTAJ) — You may have already winterized your home, but have you done the same for your pipes?

Temperatures that fall below freezing can put pipes at risk of freezing or bursting.

“The thing that people don’t know is the frozen water isn’t what breaks the pipe. It’s the pressure from the air, just pressure from it freezing. So, if you keep your spigot open that pressure has nowhere to go but outside so it prevents from breaking the pipes,” said Caleb Keller, Fire Chief at Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company.

Some experts also recommend keeping water running from the pipes, even if it’s just a few drops.

“You can keep your faucets trickling at night. That’ll definitely stop the freeze,” Sean Miller, a technician at 1-Tom-Plumber said.

The American Red Cross also has tips for dealing with frozen pipes. They recommend checking around your home for other places where water supply lines are located in unheated areas.

Chief Keller also said that you can insulate your pipes to prevent them from freezing or use heat tape, which can be found at a hardware store.

If the pipes do freeze, the fire department does not recommend using household products or open flames to thaw them out.

“I wouldn’t recommend blowtorches or hair dryers because there have been incidents where you can catch your house on fire or you could electrocute yourself,” said Timothy Holliday, Captain of the Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company.

Pipes aren’t the only concern though. You should also think about the exterior of the house.

“Clean your gutters out because that keeps the ice from, you know, forming on your roof to slide on you, to injure you. Basically, if you go on vacation, you can drain your pipes down that way you don’t have to worry about it. Make sure you got batteries in your thermostat,” Holliday said.

However, if you are unsure about what products to buy at the store, or don’t want to deal with freezing pipes, you can contact a local plumber.