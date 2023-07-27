Tire wear concept. Danger of using old car bald tire with very little tread remaining.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Conservation District will be holding a tire collection event in September.

The event will be held at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 9. Residents can bring any of the following old or worn tires for the following fees:

Car/truck tires $2/tire($2 surcharge for each tire with rim)

Tractor Trailer tires $10/tire($5 surcharge for each tire with rim)

Tractor tires $20/tire($5 surcharge for each tire with rim)

NO business tires will be accepted.

Cash or checks will be accepted while debit and credit cards will not be accepted. The collection will run from 8 a.m. to noon.