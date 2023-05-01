STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A lot of future developments could be coming soon to Patton Township.

At Monday evening’s planning commission meeting members got a first look at the sketches for the proposed Toftrees Golf Resort. If it passes it would feature a 148-room hotel as well as larger restaurant space and a larger golf pro shop.

“This includes complete demolition of the existing facilities, the buildings, the parking lot and it will be rebuilt from the ground up,” One of the presenters said.

Presenters say that the new resort will have better facilities for hosting events like conventions and weddings. The commission gave some minor feedback during the meeting. Next, the commissioners will wait to see if the sketches match up with the plan in the future.

If approved work could start as soon as the end of the Penn State football season so that they are able to still accommodate fans in the hotel. Presenters say that they hope the project could be finished as early as June 2025.

Also on the agenda at the meeting was an update on the Geisinger Grays Woods Land Development Plan for phase 3 of the project. Two new parking lots with 112 spaces each were approved on the condition that there would be enough handicapped spaces available.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We’re doing nothing but adding ADA spaces so right now the plan is to add four additional ADA parking spaces,” A representative for the project with Borton Lawson said. “What was happening is we’re losing standard parking spaces just to create that access aisle adjacent to the ADA stall.”