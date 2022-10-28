CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Toftress Resort in State College is getting a makeover, thanks to a $2.5 million grant.

The grant will allow the Toftress to fund a demo and work site for redevelopment.

On Friday, state Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced the grant, which is funded through the state’s Redevelopment Assitance Capital Program (RACP).

“This is a major redevelopment initiative that will create many jobs throughout the construction processes,” Conklin said. “The redevelopment of the 50-year-old Toftrees will not only create economic development but will help our region continue to attract tourists and the dollars they bring to our towns and small businesses.”

The RACP is a grant program that’s overseen by the Office of the Budget to assist with regional cultural, economic, civic and historical projects to improve a community’s economic growth by creating more jobs and opportunities for members in the community.