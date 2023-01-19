CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tonilyn Chippie Kargo proudly announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that she will be a candidate for Cambria County Court of Common Pleas Judge in this year’s upcoming election.

“It would be an incredible honor to serve the people of Cambria County as Judge,” Kargo said.

Kargo is the daughter of Anthony and Marie Chippie of Windber, Pennsylvania. Before earning her Juris Doctorate at Widener University School of Law in 2001, she graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Speech Communication. Kargo, has been licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania since November of 2001.

After serving as a Juvenile Court Master in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, Kargo worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Lawrence F. Clark, Jr in Dauphin County. She then predominantly practiced Civil Law across the eastern part of the Commonwealth. Kargo returned home and has spent the last 13 years as a local attorney with a broad range of legal experience.

According to her official announcement, she resides in Cambria County with her husband, and their three boys, who are her stepsons. They attend the Holy Family Parish in Portage, Pennsylvania. She has been involved in volunteer organizations, predominantly involving the boys, and sits on the board of Professional Family Care Services.

“Like most Cambrians my family immigrated here for better opportunities. Growing up in a family run business, Rizzo’s of Windber, I learned first-hand, the value of hard work, dedication and the commitment needed for success. Those same lessons that I leaned from my family; I will bring to the Court.”