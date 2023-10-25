JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hold your horses as Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is set to stampede the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown this December.

For the first time in premier series history, PBR will bring the top 40 bull riders in the world to Johnstown for their elite “Unleash the Beast” weekend.

The event runs from Friday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 10. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased for just a single day or as a three-day combo.

According to the website, PBR is not a rodeo format but is two hours of pyrotechnics, music, and intense bull riding.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information, ticket prices, and to buy tickets, you can click here.