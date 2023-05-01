CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community will be getting together for a town-wide yard sale that is scheduled to take place later this month.

After a meeting by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce, it was decided to return the yard sale because it has garnered a lot of interest from residents, Commerce Executive Director Tina Solak said. The yard sale will be on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It costs $10 to register for the yard sale and that can be done by going to the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce office located at 34 E 4th Street in Emporium. The deadline to do so is May 15.