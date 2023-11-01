BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys for Tots wants to make sure all children have something to unwrap this holiday season.

Families in need and who have some form of government assistance can sign up to be recipients for the 2023 season. You can sign up on the Toys for Tots website or you can sign up in person at the Logan Valley Mall. Sign-ups in the mall will take place from Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5.

Here is a full list of dates and times:

November 3: from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 4: from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 5: from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign-ups will take place in the mall near Spencers. You’ll need to bring a photo ID and a social security card or birth certificate for each child

If you’re accepted for this year’s program you’ll need to make sure that you can attend one of the four distribution events. The distributions will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Logan Valley Mall. Distributions will be from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Items required for distributions:

The control number from the approval email

A valid ID card

Valid address (same address as in request) or a bill in your name with the address from request )

Birth certificate for child

Proof of government assistance

You can find out more about how to request a toy, donating online or donating a toy on the Toys for Tots website.