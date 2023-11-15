STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Toys for Tots of Centre County held their breakfast kickoff on Wednesday.

This breakfast serves as the first official event for the county’s toy drive to benefit children in need this holiday season and was held at the Ramada Inn on South Atherton Street on Nov. 15.

Toys for Tots aims to provide free toys for children in need as a way to brighten their holiday.

“The Marine Core identified this many years ago. Just the idea of providing hope and joy that many of us take for granted but some families that this really is proving hope and joy for these children,” Major Eugene Weller, Toys for Tots Coordinator, said.

Last year, Toys for Tots distributed 13,963 toys to 8,772 children in the area.

If you would like to make a difference in the life of a child in your area, there are over 300 locations across Centre County where you can donate a new, unwrapped toy. However, Toys for Tots also accepts monetary donations that will be used to purchase toys.