HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – The annual Toys for Tots toy drive will kick off the 2023 holiday season on Sunday in Huntingdon.

A ‘Stuff the Bus’ to benefit Huntingdon’s Toys for Tots will take place on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Ollie’s in Huntingdon Plaza in Huntingdon, serving as the first event for the program for the upcoming holiday season.

This year Toys for Tots is celebrating their 75th anniversary.

Anyone who wants to donate is encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to the location to benefit a child in need in the Huntingdon area. In 2022, Toys for Tots distributed 2,832 toys to 789 children locally. Toys for Tots had a record-breaking year last year, distributing over 24.4 million toys, books and games to 9.9 million children nationwide.

Other drop-off sites in Huntingdon and surrounding counties in Central Pennsylvania will begin to pop up as the holidays approach – find out where and how you can get involved in your local chapter.