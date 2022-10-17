ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys “R” Us has made a comeback to Altoona as a new shop is opening in Macy’s at the Logan Valley Mall.

The iconic toy store is opening inside Macy’s department stores across the country ahead of the holiday season. Macy’s and WHP Global, owner of the Toys “R” Us brand, announced a partnership in July to bring in-store shops to its U.S. locations.

Macy’s is celebrating the toy retailers’ return with nine days of family activities and giveaways. The full list of events is below.

On Oct. 15 , guests can celebrate Barbie Day with special Barbie activity sheets.

Fisher-Price Day, scheduled for Oct. 16, invites young guests to create their own Little People House.

Visitors to Toys "R" Us shops on Oct. 17 can celebrate Geoffrey's birthday by designing their own picture frame, snapping a photo with a Geoffrey statue and taking home giveaways including LEGO goody bags and Disney Plush items.

Oct. 18 is National Geographic STEM Day. Activities include an in-store dig and lessons on Fools Gold.

Rainbow Loom Day on Oct. 19 is when weavers will be invited to create their very own bracelets and trade with fellow designers.

Kids can pretend to be pizza chefs or coffee-shop baristas with interactive Play-Doh playsets on Play-Doh Day, scheduled for Oct. 20.

Gotta catch 'em all on Pokémon Day — Oct. 21 — when guests can collect new Pokémon and trade with fellow collectors.

It's LEGO Day on Oct. 22, when guests can create their very own LEGO sets in-store. Participants will also receive LEGO goody bags to take home.

Oct. 23 is L.O.L Surprise! Day. Kids can participate in a day of fun and coloring, and go home with an L.O.L Surprise! trading card pack.

Toys “R” Us closed all of its brick-and-mortar locations in 2018 after the company declared bankruptcy. The original Toys “R” Us location at the Park Hills Plaza in Altoona was replaced by Burlington in July 2020.

More information on the Toys “R” Us expansion can be found on Macy’s website.