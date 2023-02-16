BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A turnpike ramp in Breezewood is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous material crashed Wednesday morning.

According to 511PA, the I-70 turnpike on ramp at Route 30 is closed to traffic in all directions. Traffic in the area has been detoured since 9 a.m.

Emergency crews delayed cleanup due to a hazmat placard on the truck. A hazmat team from Cambria County arrived at the scene to assist.

Tractor-trailer crash has closed a turnpike ramp in Breezewood.

It’s unknown at this time what materials the tuck was carrying or if anyone was injured in the crash. We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.