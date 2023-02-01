CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday caused traffic on an interstate going through Centre County to come to a standstill.

Crews were called at about 12:49 p.m. to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 in Rush Township, according to a Facebook post from Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the tractor-trailer was on fire on the right side of the berm and immediately started to put it out. The fire was in the trailer that was hauling copper and plastic tubing, according to the post. A backhoe was requested to remove items from the trailer so crews could completely extinguish the fire.

Photo of tractor-trailer fire on I-80, via Snow Shoe Fire Department Facebook

The interstate was shut down and caused a backlog that made it difficult for some crews to make it to the scene, the post reads. One lane opened around 2:57 p.m.

Multiple departments from Centre and Clearfield counties, Pennsylvania State Police, Rees Hauling & Towing and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.