BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon just outside of Martinsburg.

According to Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Company Chief Randy Acker, a box truck crashed into a horse and buggy with two people on board. Both were taken to UPMC Altoona with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Acker said the horse was put down after emergency crews found it lying in a nearby cornfield after they arrived at the scene.

The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Cove Mountain Road in North Woodbury Township. The road is now closed at the Auction Road intersection and all traffic is being diverted onto Auction Road.

Further details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.