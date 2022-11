CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Restrictions on I-99 in Patton Township are in place after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Friday afternoon.

The rollover is southbound near the Grays Woods exit. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area.

Details are limited at this time, but we will continue to update this story as we learn more.

One person was taken to the hospital, although the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.