CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge fire crews spent hours Sunday night into Monday morning cleaning up after a tractor-trailer crash spilled paint onto a section of Route 350.

The Mountain Top Fire Company was sent to the 4600 Block of Tyrone Pike at 8:58 p.m. for a tractor-trailer that rolled over. No one was reportedly injured in the crash but crews found paint primer spilling from the truck that was hauling 12-250 gallon containers of it.

Paint spilling from tractor-trailer after crashing on Route 350 in Centre County on 10-9-22. Photo Credit: Mountain Top Fire Company.

Tractor-trailer being turned upright after crashing on Route 350 in Centre County on 10-9-22. Photo Credit: Mountain Top Fire Company.

Crews on scene of tractor-trailer rollover on Route 350 in Centre County on 10-9-22. Photo Credit: Mountain Top Fire Company.

As the paint started to run down the berm of the roadway, firefighters worked to stop it from flowing into culverts by creating dams and ditches, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. Nine firefighters were reportedly on the scene for five hours and crews are still cleaning up the paint as of 6 a.m. Monday.

According to 511PA, a lane restriction is in place for the section of Tyrone Pike that is two miles south of Firetower Road.