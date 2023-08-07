FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Ferguson Township Police Department advises residents and drivers that Penn State’s Ag Progress Days will be held next week and traffic may be backed up.

Ag Progress Days will take place from Tuesday, August 8th through Thursday, August 10th in Rock Springs. West College Avenue (SR26), Pine Grove Rd (SR45) and West Whitehall Rd. areas will be extremely congested, especially during rush hour time periods.

Drivers are asked to allow extra driving time for their commutes and delays should be expected. The use of alternate routes is suggested.

Additionally, Nixon Road will be closed between West Whitehall Rd and Pine Grove Rd between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Nixon Road access will be maintained for residents only from W. Whitehall Rd.

According to the police department, extra personnel will be on duty to help with traffic, but delays are inevitable.

With officers out in the area drivers are asked to be aware of all their surroundings. Drive slowly, be attentive and avoid the area if possible.