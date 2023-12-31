JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Service announced that a roughly three mile section of Interstate 80 will close on Dec. 31 beginning at 2 p.m.

All lanes of traffic, both east- and westbound, between the Brookville and Hazen exits will be closed to accommodate the replacement of high tension electric lines. Penelec anticipates that this work will take about two hours to complete and is hoping to have the road reopened by 4 p.m.

During this time, crews will be diverting traffic through Brookville but are asking drivers to avoid traveling through this area if possible. They are also asking all motorists to be patient with any traffic control points they may encounter.