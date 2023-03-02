CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising drivers in the State College area to expect significant traffic congestion near the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp at the Bellefonte interchange.

They are warning drivers and travelers that Penn State University will be dismissed for spring break.

On Friday, March 3, PennDOT is expecting high volumes of traffic leaving the campus via Interstate 99 northbound. This traffic will likely cause congestion.

That could lead to backups for those attempting to merge on I-80 eastbound.

PennDOT is encouraging drivers to choose alternate routes or alter travel plans to avoid rush hour traffic.

PennDOT will activate its changeable message signs in the area to alert drivers to the potential for traffic congestion and delays. Pennsylvania State Police are expected to be present at the interchange to monitor the situation.