SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for a scheduled construction project.

The work will begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project sometime on Monday. The Crescent Bridge crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township.

Traffic will utilize a .3-mile detour that will follow School House Drive and Route 56. The detour will be in place for several weeks but is expected to be taken down before Monday, November 14.

Work on this project consists of milling and repairing the bridge deck surface, the placement of a new concrete deck, roadway approach work and guide rail upgrades.

This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Work is weather dependent.