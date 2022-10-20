UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — The White Out game, a staple for Penn State takes place on Saturday against Minnesota, which brings traffic changes, road closures and more.

The Nittany Lions will host Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium for their Homecoming football game. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Whether you are attending the game or just tailgating beforehand, it’s going to be a busy and packed day in Happy Valley, below is everything to prepare for Saturday.

Football game parking:

Football parking areas near Beaver Stadium (between Bigler Road and Mount Nittany Medical Center) open at 8 a.m. and require a football permit. For more information visit their website, call 1-800-NITTANY, or email golions@psu.edu.

Additionally, there is on-campus parking on game day at the following locations:

East, HUB, and Nittany decks: $40 (payable by credit card upon exiting at pay-on-foot machines)

$40 (payable by credit card upon exiting at pay-on-foot machines) Eisenhower Deck: $40 (cash only paid upon entering)

$40 (cash only paid upon entering) West Deck: $25 (payable by credit card upon exiting at pay-on-foot machines)

Tailgating is prohibited at all campus parking decks.

Weekend visitor parking:

Weekend event parking rates being Thursday night and remain in effect for overnight parking. Visitors who plan on parking overnight must park in the East, HUB, Nittany or West decks. No overnight parking is allowed at any other parking areas.

Standard rates ($1 per hour/$16 daily maximum fee) will apply for the first 24 hours a vehicle is park on Thursday, and for the first 12 hours parked on Friday. Weekend event rates will then take effect and will be due after exiting each deck with a Thursday arrival costing $50 and a Friday arrival being $45.

Visitors who arrive on Friday can also park at the Eisenhower Deck starting at 5 p.m. for $45 which can be paid through ParkMobile using zone number 95110.

Game day parking – Closures/student & staff parking:

The following parking lost will be closed on Friday, Oct. 21 starting at midnight ahead of Saturday’s game:

Commuter lots (Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North, Porter South)

Orange L (all sections)

Yellow H (all sections)

Yellow M

Yellow V

Orange A OPP (east and west)

Orange A Katz

Orange B Softball

Orange H (all sections north of Hastings Road)

Orange O (Park Avenue)

Orange O (ICA Service Center/Meats Lab)

Silver G

Silver J (all sections)

Additionally, the east half of Lot Orange U, located just east of the USB I and II lot, will be reserved beginning at midnight Friday night.

Traffic restrictions:

Starting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, one-way traffic pattern and traffics restrictions will begin. Updated traffic patterns and restrictions will go into effect along Park Avenue, Porter Road and other roadways near Beaver Stadium. Those attending the game with prepaid football parking permits must follow the assigned route for their parking area and zone. For your designated route, visit the game day traffic site for more information.

Access to East Park Deck and Orange faculty/staff parking areas will only be available by traveling eastbound on Park Avenue from North Atherton Street. Park Avenue should only be used for football permit holders with West Zone or east zone parking. Traffic on Porter Road will also be limited to only football permit holders with South Zone parking.

Curtin Road will be closed between Bigler Road and Porter Road throughout the day.

Transit service and adjustments:

CATA’s Blue Loop, White Loop, and Red Link will all be operational for the game with the following adjustments to the service:

Blue Loop: From the bus stop at College Avenue and Allen Street, the Blue Loop will follow normal routing to Curtin Road, where it will turn right on Bigler Road and right on Pollock Road, where it will resume normal routing.

From the bus stop at College Avenue and Allen Street, the Blue Loop will follow normal routing to Curtin Road, where it will turn right on Bigler Road and right on Pollock Road, where it will resume normal routing. White Loop: From the bus stop at Beaver Avenue and Allen Street, the White Loop will follow normal routing to University Drive, where it will turn left on Hastings Road, right on Bigler Road, and left on Curtin Road, where it will resume normal routing.

From the bus stop at Beaver Avenue and Allen Street, the White Loop will follow normal routing to University Drive, where it will turn left on Hastings Road, right on Bigler Road, and left on Curtin Road, where it will resume normal routing. Red Link from West Campus to Innovation Park: The Red Link traveling to Innovation Park will follow normal routing on Curtin Road, where it will turn right on Bigler Road, left on Hastings Road, right on University Drive, right via exit ramp to College Avenue, right on College Avenue, left onto 322 west, right via exit ramp to Park Avenue, where it will travel to Mount Nittany Medical Center and resume normal outbound routing to Innovation Park.

The Red Link traveling to Innovation Park will follow normal routing on Curtin Road, where it will turn right on Bigler Road, left on Hastings Road, right on University Drive, right via exit ramp to College Avenue, right on College Avenue, left onto 322 west, right via exit ramp to Park Avenue, where it will travel to Mount Nittany Medical Center and resume normal outbound routing to Innovation Park. Red Link from Innovation Park to West Campus: The Red Link traveling to West Campus will service Innovation Park and travel 322 east to College Avenue, turn right on College Avenue, right on University Drive, left on Hastings Road, right on Bigler Road, left on Curtin Road, where it will resume normal routing to West Campus.

For more information about the CATA schedule, visit their website.