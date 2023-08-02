ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A traffic stop in Altoona Tuesday morning led to troopers allegedly finding drugs and a loaded handgun.

Court documents show that 38-year-old Brandon Hampton, of Breezewood, is facing drug charges as well as a charge for not having a permit to carry after a traffic stop at 1st Street and Pine Street in the City of Altoona.

Hampton was pulled over around 10:40 a.m. Aug. 1 after troopers said they found his registration to be expired since mid-June. Troopers noted they discovered he had a warrant out for receiving stolen property through Blair County.

According to the criminal complaint, he told police that a friend might have had some marijuana in the car, but that was all. After agreeing to a search, troopers said they found a backpack in the trunk with a black box in it. Inside the box, police said they found a large amount of meth and small baggies. A loaded SCCY CPX-2 .9mm pistol was also allegedly found in the backpack.

Hampton was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.