ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A traffic stop in Altoona led investigators to two different homes in the city where they found large amounts of drugs stashed and allegedly ready to be sold, leaving a man and woman behind bars.

Court documents show that Terrill Jewell, 41, and Asia Robles, 26, both from Altoona, were arrested Feb. 2, after a traffic stop in the city led the Blair County Drug Task Force to search two different addresses associated with Jewell.

An agent from the Office of the Attorney General was doing surveillance at a home on the 900 block of 8th Avenue when Jewell left the residence and got into a car and drove away. The car was pulled over for expired registration. According to the criminal complaint, Jewell had marijuana, mushrooms, heroin, fentanyl pills and cash on him. He was taken into custody and later found to have baggies of heroin concealed in his rectum when searched at the Altoona police station.

A search warrant was issued for the apartment on 8th Avenue on Feb. 3, court documents show. Agents with the drug task force reported that they found meth, crack cocaine, 350 bags of heroin ready for distribution, ecstasy pills, mushrooms, more cash, and a Ruger handgun. It was noted they found a mirror and a credit card with Robles’ name on it covered with a white powder residue.

Robles allegedly returned to the apartment while the search was taking place and was taken into custody. Agents said she claimed Jewell had just recently started living with her but she didn’t know about the drugs. Jewell allegedly backed up the claim, saying she knew nothing about the drugs, the complaint shows.

A second search warrant granted task force agents access to a residence on the 2300 block of 3rd Avenue in the city, a place Jewell is allegedly known to be connected to. Inside the apartment, agents wrote in the complaint that they found more fentanyl pills, crystal meth, crack cocaine, marijuana, and more money separated into zip-top bags.

List of drugs found:

It’s important to note that all drugs are considered “suspected” by agents until lab results are returned.

Traffic Stop:

Four plastic baggies with 170 blue glassine packets of suspected heroin/fentanyl

Two corner cut and tied baggies of meth

Two corner cut and tied baggies of marijuana

Four zip-top baggies of suspected marijuana

98 blue “M30” stamped fentanyl pills

Four 8mg suboxone strips

Six 4mg suboxone strips

Baggie of marijuana

Baggiee of mushrooms

$439 in cash

Search of Jewell at Altoona Police station:

Three corner cut and tied bags containing a white powdery substance in his underwear

Three zip-top baggies containing a white powdery substance in his rectum

Search of Home 1 (8th Avenue):

1.8 ounces of methamphetamine

1.2 ounces of crack cocaine packaged in individual small baggie corners

350 bags of heroin packaged for distribution

46 ecstasy pills

1.8 grams of powder fentanyl

Baggie of mushrooms

$2870 in cash separated into zip-top bags

Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun

Search of Home 2 (3rd Avenue):

400 blue “M30” stamped fentanyl pills

24 small zip-top bags each containing roughly .5 grams of fentanyl

2 ounces of crystal meth

29 baggies each containing roughly 3.5 grams of crystal meth

368 baggies each containing roughly .4 grams of crack cocaine

Roughly 3.5 pounds of marijuana in various packaging including vacuum-sealed bags.

$630 in cash separated into zip-top bags

Jewell and Robles are both facing numerous drug charges including possession and intent to deliver. Robles was released with unsecured bail set at $30,000. Jewell, however, being connected to both addresses, is facing twice as many charges and was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $250,000.

Robles is scheduled for formal arraignment on March 24, while Jewell has a preliminary hearing set for Feb 22.