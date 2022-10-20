ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trail of blood was left behind after an Altoona man tried to break into a house to fight someone, according to the Altoona Police Department.

Ryan Vaughn, 32, was found walking along an Altoona street Wednesday night shortly after police were called about him trying to break into a house to fight a man while a baby was inside, the affidavit shows.

Ryan Vaughn, 32 (Blair County Prison)

Police responded to the scene on the 1600 block of Bell Avenue where it was reported that Vaughn showed up to see a woman living there around 10 p.m. and tried to get into the house. The man who owned the home reportedly got into an argument with him and pushed him away multiple times before going inside and calling police.

According to the criminal complaint, the man told police that Vaughn walked around the house to the back door and smashed a window out of his car before breaking multiple windows in the back door. He allegedly stuck his hand through a broken window in an attempt to unlock the door and get inside.

The woman he was trying to see was reportedly able to force his arm back out of the window. Vaughn then allegedly broke out a window to the room where a baby was at in their crib. This is when police say his forearm was cut open as a large amount of blood was found at the window.

A trail of blood was reportedly seen going around the house and down the sidewalk, according to Altoona officers.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Police said in the affidavit that they found Vaughn shortly after the incident near 15th Street and 1st Avenue around the area of Prospect Park, only making it a few blocks from the home. Police noted that he was slurring words and showed poor motor skills.

Vaughn was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment and allegedly admitted to breaking a window.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Bail was set at $35,000 for Vaughn and he was placed in Blair County prison and faces numerous charges including attempted burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.