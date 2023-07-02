BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trailer fire broke out late Saturday night in the Greenfield township section of Blair County.

While details are limited, WTAJ had a crew on the scene and it looked like the roof of the structure collapsed. The fire happened at 420 Hill Top Road.

While details are limited a WTAJ crew that was on scene reported heavy damage to the roof structure with a possible collapse. The fire was mostly contained, but crews were still working on the fire after midnight.

WTAJ is continuing to confirm additional details surrounding the fire, including if anyone was injured. We currently do not know if anyone was in the home at the time.