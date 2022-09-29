BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Wabash trailer that was stolen from a Walmart Distribution Center in Bedford Township.

The trailer was stolen from the distribution center at 181 Walmart Road sometime on Feb. 2, though state police said it has yet to be found. It’s a 2018 white 53 ft. Wabash trailer with J.B. Hunt logos on the back and both sides.

As of right now, there are no known suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.