BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon.

According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train moving again after several hours.

The stoppage ended up blocking 58th Street in Altoona next to Sheetz and Municipal Drive in Allegheny Township but has since been cleared.

