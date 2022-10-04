JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some local first responders received critical training on how to utilize new grain bin rescue equipment on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The training took place at the Warsaw Township Fire Hall in Jefferson County.

“So we are here today to do grain bin rescue,” Dan Neenan, the director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety said. “So a grain bin is considered a confined space. So anybody going in needs to be familiar with the confined space procedures. And then folks that get in the bin that get trapped, most people will get trapped when the grain gets just above their knees.”

With some help from the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Jefferson County first responders and county commissioners, the county was able to get two grain bin tubes. Those are devices that are placed around a person stuck in a grain bin, to prevent them from being swept under and to help them escape.

“Which is a capability that we don’t have in the county,” Tracy Cents, the Jefferson County director of emergency services said. “Which this device we’ll save a lot of precious time if we do have somebody trapped in a grain bin or industrial hopper.”

“So we are going to build a rescue tube around them, sink it into the grain around them, and then use a specialized hollow two-and-a-half-inch auger that’s going to go in and evacuate the grain from the inside until it gets below their knees, and they can come loose on their own,” Neenan said.

First responders listened to presentations and got some hands-on experience with the equipment. Neenan says that the training comes at an important time, just after last month’s silo tragedy in Centre County, that cost a father and his two sons their lives.

“It doesn’t happen a lot, but when it does happen it’s very dangerous and it is very deadly. And so the folks performing this rescue need to know what they are doing when they get inside, or they can actually injure the person or kill the person if they go about it incorrectly,” Neenan added.