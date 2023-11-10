SOMERSET CO., Pa. (WTAJ) – PennDOT has announced a travel advisory for Somerset Township beginning Monday.

Starting Nov. 13, those traveling on State Route 4005 (Coxes Creek Road) can expect to be detoured if they are traveling between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The detour will involve Coxes Creek Road, State Route 4001 (Bakersville Edie Road) and State Route 31. It will be approximately 11 miles and will be in place for 10 days or less.

During this time, PennDOT will be completing stream bed paving for a structure on on this road.

Motorists are reminded that they can check the conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles across the state by visiting 511PA online, calling 5-1-1, downloading the mobile app or by following regional X/Twitter alerts.