CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former treasurer with a local fire department has been charged and accused of stealing more than $95,000 from funds, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Court documents show that 76-year-old Sandra Dunmire, of Salix, is facing felony theft charges after a forensic audit showed missing funds from the Solomon Run Volunteer Fire Company in Richland Township.

Investigators were tipped off when the current president/treasurer of the Solomon Run Ladies’ Auxillary said they had money issues while trying to remodel the bathroom for the firemen club, claiming that Dunmire, an auxiliary treasurer at the time, wasn’t able to explain the money issues.

According to the criminal complaint, a forensic auditor went through the fire company’s financial records between 2016 and 2020 and found that roughly $95,600 was missing. It was noted that poor record keeping made it difficult to determine the actual amount that was missing.

It was also discovered that between December 2019 and January 2021, Dunmire made out numerous checks to “cash” totaling $5,625.11. According to the complaint, these checks were allegedly for vendors, but it was said no vendors received them.

Dunmire was arraigned May 8 and released on unsecured bail set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.