BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The annual Tree of Hope has arrived in Blair County and it serves as a way to remember and honor those affected by cancer.

During the event, the American Cancer Society collects donations for their fight against cancer and in exchange, the group decorates a tree. For any donation, the name of your loved one will make its way onto the tree along with a small rose.

Red roses will signify honoring and white roses signify the memory of someone. All proceeds will directly benefit the American Cancer Society.

The tree will be displayed through Saturday, Dec. 24. Park Home and Peterman’s Florist are this year’s hosts for the event and each business will have trees that are dedicated to the Tree of Hope.

In past years the society held this event at the Logan Valley Mall, but due to low traffic, they decided to move this year’s tree locations.