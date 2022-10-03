In Pennsylvania, breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death, often impacting women 25 to 54 years old.

Making Strides of Central PA, is working hard to change that.

Making Strides of Central PA holds an annual 5K walk at PNG Field that will take place on Sunday, October 16th.

Ahead of the walk, they created a Tribute Garden to honor those impacted by breast cancer. After making a donation, community members are placing signs with the names of their loved ones in the Tribute Garden.

Rabbi Audrey said, “We have started doing this every year the last several years as a way to honor people who have dealt with breast cancer and remember those of our loved ones who have dealt with breast cancer.”

The Tribute Garden is viewable at Temple Beth Israel which is located at 3004 Union Avenue in Altoona until the walk. The signs will then be moved to PNG Field for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk which will be held on Sunday, October 16th.

Jill Reigh told us why it is important to walk and get together, “”The walk is kind of the combination of raising the money and the people doing the work. Then we all come together to walk to celebrate it all and of course celebrate the survivors.”

Registration for the walk will begin at 12:30 PM on Sunday, October 16th and the walk will start at 2:00 PM. For more information you can head to makingstrides.org/centralpa