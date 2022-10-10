CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Fall is here and Halloween is almost upon us. Penn Highlands Community College is celebrating the season by bringing back its annual, family-friendly Community Trick or Treat event.

The event will be held on Thursday, October 27, at 5 p.m., at the college’s Richland Campus. The campus is located at 101 Community College Way in Johnstown.

The annual event had to be canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, but it will be back in full swing this year.

The event is intended for families with children who are 12 years old and under. Faculty, staff, and students will be on-hand to give out free treats (while supplies last) and provide a unique Halloween experience to visitors.

We kindly ask that visitors park and enter through the East Hills Recreation entrance.

The college is asking you to leave your pets at home as they are not permitted on the campus (service animals are allowed).

Further details can be obtained by contacting Pennsylvania Highlands Student Activities at 814.262.6463 or studentactivities@pennhighlands.edu.