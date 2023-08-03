CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three Pittsburgh residents were arrested Wednesday evening after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Ferguson Township Police arrested Simone Caldwell, 48, Shaquan Moore, 31 and Trynae Moore, 27, who are accused of fleeing police and stealing property from people’s vehicles.

Simone Caldwell – Centre County Prison Shaquan Moore – Centre County Prison Trynae Moore – Centre County Prison

Around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 2, officers located a vehicle that the Patton Township Police Department was looking for in regard to thefts from vehicles in Bernel Park, police noted in the complaint.

The vehicle was pinged to Teener Baseball Fields along Airport Road where police saw a White BMW X5 with a Florida registration. Police activated their lights in an attempt to stop the trio, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

This led police on a high-speed chase onto West College Avenue, where the suspects reportedly hit a vehicle at the West College Avenue and Blue Course Drive intersection. According to court documents, the driver of the vehicle that was hit suffered injuries and was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Police continued to follow the trio into a field along the 1500 block of West College Avenue where they were eventually caught and taken into custody. Caldwell later told police that Trynae was driving the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

The trio was accused of several thefts from vehicles at the Teener Baseball Fields. Trynae was searched and police found numerous credit cards, a driver’s license and miscellaneous cards with other people’s names on them in her groin area, according to the police report.

A stolen Pennsylvania license plate was found sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, police noted in the complaint. Trynae also had suspended PA operating privileges.

The trio is behind bars in the Centre County Prison after having their bail denied due to public safety and being flight risks.

Trynae is facing fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, an accident involving death or personal injury, escape, theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property misdemeanors.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Caldwell and Shaquan are facing escape, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle misdemeanors.

Preliminary hearings for the trio are scheduled for Aug. 16.