ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona.

Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and woman in the parking lot of the Blair County Federal Credit Union, after police pulled security footage, according to court documents. The bank’s parking lot neighbors the Black and Gold Tavern along 6th Avenue.

Police were first sent to the area on June 4 at 2 a.m. for reports of a large physical altercation. When officers arrived, a man and woman were found bleeding from their faces and had several bruises. Police also learned a blue SUV had fled the scene but was later pulled over in a traffic stop.

The driver of the SUV told police Fornbacher was involved in the fight but likely already left town. He then described the fight as “World War III,” according to the criminal complaint. A woman riding in the SUV also told officers she saw multiple people fighting after she left the tavern. She claimed she tried to get Fornbacher and Smida to go to the vehicle when she got into a fight with a woman at the scene.

Police then spoke to the owner of the tavern and a bartender about the incident. Using security camera video from inside the bar, they were able to identify Fornbacher, Smida and Learn, who was known to the bartender as “Squints,” according to police. The bartender said Smida had a minor altercation with a woman in the bar but it was quickly defused.

On June 21 at the Altoona Police Department, officers spoke to the man and woman who were injured in the fight. The woman said she had interacted with both Smida and Learn throughout the night but claimed Smida became hostile toward her when she touched his hair as a “joke.”

The woman told police she and the man left the tavern and began walking toward their vehicle that was parked in the Blair County Federal Credit Union parking lot. Police noted the man and woman’s recollection of the fight was vague but it was captured on security video from the Federal Credit Union, according to court documents.

Officers say the three men were seen among a large group of people in the video having an argument in the parking lot before Smida threw a punch at the man and missed. The man grabbed Smida in a bear hug but was allegedly punched in the head several times by Learn. The three men then started punching and kicking the man as he fell to the ground, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman was also seen on video trying to keep Fornbacher and Learn back before another woman believed to be the passenger of the SUV began attacking her, according to police. As the group broke up the fight, Fornbacher kicked the woman and Learn kicked the man in the ribs.

According to police, the man and woman took numerous photos of their injuries that included broken noses, bruises and swelling to their head and faces. The woman also reported having pain and swelling in her spine and neck along with an injury to her right eye.

Smida and Learn were arraigned on Friday, Dec. 9 while Fornbacher was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12. All three were released on unsecured $75,000 bail each. The men were charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and other related offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.