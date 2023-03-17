STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against three men from a November assault in State College that left one person hospitalized.

According to the charges filed by police, Kevin Lewis-Stevens, 20, and Rondale Stewart, 19, both of Montgomery County; and Darius Shields, 19, of Philadelphia, attacked a 22-year-old man after an argument at the 400 block of East Calder Way.

The man suffered a brain bleed and needed to be flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, police said.

A friend of the man said he was in town visiting for a basketball tournament. Police were told that he was arguing with the three before he was knocked to the ground, according to the criminal complaint. The trio started to run away but then returned and continued the assault.

A witness also recorded the attack and police were able to use the video to identify Lewis-Stevens, Stewart, and Shields, the complaint reads.

The trio faces charges of felony aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury and misdemeanors of simple assault and disorderly conduct. Shields was given two charges of simple assault.

Unsecured bail was set for the three at $27,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 for each of them.