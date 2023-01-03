CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A traffic stop where police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent checks has led to charges filed against a trio in Centre County.

Sarina Peppers, 46, mug, via Centre County Prison

Sarina Peppers, 46, and Robert Hickman, 38, both of New York, and Courtney Auterbridge, 56, of York, are accused of trying to cash$163,763.61 in forged checks, according to the charges filed by state police out of Rockview. The trio also had fake IDs with names of Pennsylvania residents that had Auterbridge’s photo on them in order to cash the checks at banks, police said.

At 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 30, an officer was on patrol when they spotted a black 2021 BMW that had window tint so dark they couldn’t see the interior of the car, the officer wrote in an affidavit. After failing to obey a stop sign when turning onto Jacksonville Road in Marion Township, the officer pulled the car over.

Robert Hickman, 38, mug via Centre County Prison

While police were speaking with all three, they said marijuana was in plain view and that they displayed “deceptive behaviors,” so they asked the driver, later discovered to be Hickman, to exit the car. It was noted that Hickman gave police a fake Florida ID and continued to claim he was someone else through the traffic stop.

Police ran Hickman’s ID by the Florida Department of Transportation and received a report that it was a fraudulent ID. None of the three were able to tell police where it was that they were going. Even claiming they were on their way to Harrisburg, and trying to do outlet shopping, according to the complaint.

Police said that they searched the vehicle due to the trio’s conflicting stories and found a baggie and mason jar full of marijuana, that Peppers claimed was hers, along with numerous fake checks and IDs.

Courtney Auterbridge, 56, mug via Centre County Prison

While at the police station, the three were interviewed and all claimed that they had no knowledge of the fake checks. Auterbridge claimed that the fake IDs had his photo on them because he was recruited to be in a scheme, but he got caught and never did it again, the complaint reads.

Peppers and Hickman were caught by New York State Police with $33,000 worth of fake checks in September, police noted.

During the investigation, police learned that the trio all had a criminal history. Pepper and Auterbridge had a past of possessing forged checks while Hickman was convicted for robberies and selling narcotics.

The trio faces numerous charges including felony counts of forgery, conspiracy, and misdemeanor counts of tampering with records. Peppers also faces drug charges.

The three are currently all behind bars in Centre County Prison with bail set at $75,000 for Peppers and Auterbridge. Hickman’s bail is set at $125,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.