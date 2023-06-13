HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four people were arrested over the weekend as Pennsylvania State Police out of Huntingdon conducted a sobriety checkpoint.

The checkpoint took place on William Penn Highway in Henderson Township and saw 282 vehicles get stopped.

Of those 282 stops, four people were arrested for DUI while 15 others received traffic violations, according to the state police release.

Troopers from the Huntingdon barracks said that additional sobriety checkpoints will take place throughout the county in the future. You’re reminded not to drive after drinking or doing drugs.

If you are under the influence, you can find a ride through most rideshare apps such as Uber or Lyft. Many bars and pubs will allow patrons to leave their vehicles to pick up the next day.