CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County woman who crashed a stolen pick-up truck while under the influence of drugs had to be tased while being taken into custody, according to the police report.

Kylee Bruss, 25, of Julian, was on meth when she crashed the Ford truck and then proceeded to tell police that she was in danger of being killed by a gang, state police out of Rockview wrote in the criminal complaint.

Kylee Bruss, 25, via Centre County Prison

Troopers said they were called to a crash along South Eagle Valley Boulevard in Union Township at 1:22 a.m. on Thursday. An investigation of the scene determined that Bruss went off the road and hit two parked vehicles in a car lot before coming to a rest a few hundred feet away.

When troopers tried talking to Bruss, she became erratic and said that a gang was going to kill her along with them and that she was just raped. Bruss was handcuffed when she ignored troopers’ commands and tried to run away from the scene, according to the complaint.

When Bruss was put in the back of the police cruiser, she said that she took pills that were given to her by an unknown person, and she thought they were Fentanyl.

Trooper said that while EMS was at the scene and evaluating Bruss, she stuck her feet in the vehicle’s doors to prevent them from being shut. Bruss ignored commands by troopers, and then was told that if she didn’t cooperate, she would be tased. She then kicked the trooper in the chest and was tased.

She was driven to the hospital for a blood draw and urine test and came back positive for methamphetamine, the complaint reads. Bruss allowed her bag to be searched and even said that she had nothing to hide, but troopers found meth and paraphernalia.

Troopers said that they interviewed Bruss’ mother and grandmother and learned that the pick-up truck was stolen by her, nor did she have a valid driver’s license and also a meth pipe was found in her room. Troopers were told Bruss was not making any sense when she left the house and said about going to her ex-boyfriend’s home.

Troopers conducted a welfare check and learned that she sent him a text saying that she was on her way to kill him, the complaint reads.

Bruss faces a slew of charges such as felony aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury, theft by unlawful taking, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, resisting arrest, DUI, and among others.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Bruss is currently lodged in Centre County Prison with bail set at $20,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.