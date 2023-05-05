ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is accused of supplying drugs that led to another man’s overdose death.

Daniel Gillespie, 36, of James City, allegedly admitted to investigators in an interview that he provided a “bundle” or 10 packs, of heroin and fentanyl that killed Michael Emer in January, according to the charges filed by state police out of Ridgway.

Emer’s cause of death was from a “combined drug overdose predominantly involving methamphetamine and fentanyl,” according to the coroner’s report to troopers.

State police said they found multiple bags of heroin/fentanyl, including one that was empty, and items of drug paraphernalia at the home in Highland Township.

In an interview with troopers, Gillespie said Elmer asked him for heroin. Gillespie said he then used Elmer’s car to take cash out at the bank and pick up the drugs, the criminal complaint states. Troopers also saw text messages between the two that showed Elmer asking for the drugs.

Troopers noted in the complaint that they also got the receipt from the bank of Gillespie’s cash withdrawal and he also was seen on surveillance video in Emer’s car.

Gillespie faces felony charges of conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance by someone not regulated.

Police also interviewed another man in who stated that Gillespie asked him to get the heroin and that they drove to dealer to get the drugs, but no charges have been filed yet against him.

Gillespie is currently behind bars at Elk County Prison on bail set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.