CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a home in Centre County was shot up last week.

Troopers report they were called to a home on Dennis Alan Circle in Potter Township (Centre Hall) Aug. 24. around 5:30 p.m.

It was reported that unknown people were shooting guns in the area and struck a home numerous times. Damage was done to the garage and a shed.

State police are asking anyone who may have information on people shooting guns in the area to call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545 with incident number PA23-1121472.