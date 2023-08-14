HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a series of thefts from various vehicles in Wood Township in Huntingdon County.

According to troopers, the thefts occurred sometime over the weekend between 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Four different vehicles were reported broken into along Main Street and various items, including a $2,000 drone, Apple AirPods, and cash, were taken.

Troopers out of the Huntingdon Barracks noted that Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford are currently investigating similar reported thefts.

Anyone that might have any information should call Huntingdon PSP at 814-627-3161.