CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a church break-in happened in Fallen Timber earlier this month.

According to the report, Allemansville Methodist Church, located on Plank Road, was reportedly broken into sometime between Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

It was reported that an unknown person(s) broke into the shed of the church before taking their push mower and propane tank.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800