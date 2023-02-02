CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are currently investigating an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release.

According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home in PA Furnace.

While details are limited at this time, state police did confirm that the investigation includes various areas throughout Blair and Centre counties.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Continue to stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we work to keep you up to date.